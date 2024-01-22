Riga Airport set to implement ambitious development and rebranding projects

“We want to compete with the airports of the Northern European region, so RIX Riga Airport’s offer must be competitive. The new development projects – Airport’s new passenger terminal and the Airport city, as well as the goal of becoming an important regional travel hub, determined the need to create a full-fledged, competitive and modern RIX Riga Airport brand. This includes our values, our promise to customers and cooperation partners and our vision of RIX as one of the best-connected business and travel hubs in the region,” says Laila Odiņa, Chairperson of the Board of RIX Riga Airport.

Ambitious development plans – a new terminal and Airport city

The two main elements that will shape the new Airport environment are the new passenger terminal and the RIX Airport City.