Riga Airport set to implement ambitious development and rebranding projects

“We want to compete with the airports of the Northern European region, so RIX Riga Airport’s offer must be competitive. The new development projects – Airport’s new passenger terminal and the Airport city, as well as the goal of becoming an important regional travel hub, determined the need to create a full-fledged, competitive and modern RIX Riga Airport brand. This includes our values, our promise to customers and cooperation partners and our vision of RIX as one of the best-connected business and travel hubs in the region,” says Laila Odiņa, Chairperson of the Board of RIX Riga Airport.
Ambitious development plans – a new terminal and Airport city
The two main elements that will shape the new Airport environment are the new passenger terminal and the RIX Airport City.
The new Riga Airport terminal building will be sustainable, modern, and ergonomic to improve passengers’ travel experience. The passenger check-in hall, security and border control area, shops and cafés, baggage handling complex, new access roads, multi-storey car park and connection to the Rail Baltica station will be located in the place of the current short-term car park and access ramp. Construction of the terminal should begin in the second half of this year and be completed by the end of 2028. The total construction area will be more than 45 000 m2, whereas the investments are estimated at EUR 167 million.
RIX Airport City will be a new, multifunctional city next to Riga Airport, and it is planned to create hotels, offices, and retail spaces, as well as various services for passengers, cargo handlers and local residents in a 24-hectare area. It will be a new type of city and a self-sufficient destination from which the centre of Riga, other Latvian cities, the capitals of the other Baltic states and the whole world will be easily and quickly reached by car, rail, and air.
The new brand – Latvia’s business card
The new brand name of Riga Airport is RIX Riga Airport or RIX Rīgas lidosta in Latvian. The name retains the internationally recognized Airport code RIX, beloved by Airport employees and cooperation partners, while the full name has been simplified and made closer to everyday use. In the brand strategy, the many sub-brands under the management of Riga Airport are also arranged in a single portfolio, giving them a single visual identity and names. The brand’s tagline "Closer than expected" embodies the idea of convenient connectivity and easy reach, both within the borders of the Airport and in a global context.
The Airport is Latvia’s business card, and it creates the country’s image, so the visual language of the new brand was created thinking about the nature and culture of Latvia – the green, blue, and beige colours of the brand symbolize nature, while the graphic elements are inspired by Latvian ethnographic signs and architecture.
The new brand strategy and visual identity of Riga Airport were created by the design studio "Asketic", selected in an open tender, in cooperation with the advertising agency “WKND”, involving Airport’s employees and cooperation partners in the process.
The most financially advantageous proposal was selected in a tender for the development of brand strategy and visual identity. The development of the brand strategy cost EUR 27,200, the development of the basic elements of the visual identity of the main brand (RIX Riga Airport) and sub-brands (RIX Airport City, RIX Ground Handling and RIX Academy) – EUR 25,650. The amount of costs for the development of the brand’s visual identity was EUR 39,757, and it included the development of graphic standards, clothing and transport visual concepts, website design, informative signs, videos, digital advertising banners, implementation plan, communication guidelines and other materials. The total amount of the brand development contract was EUR 92,607(without VAT).
The introduction of the brand is starting now and will take place gradually until 2028 to use the funds intended for this purpose rationally and sparingly. This year, the new visual identity is planned to be introduced in more than half of the materials – in the digital environment, record keeping materials, souvenirs, signs, terminal information materials, clothing, transport and elsewhere.