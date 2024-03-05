Readiness to build the first offshore wind farm is gaining momentum – Ignitis Renewables

According to him, this is a very important step in the implementation of the largest current energy project in Lithuania. World-class experts and the latest technology are used to carry out the work.

“All the work in the territory will be completed within a few days, while the installed equipment will be left to collect and continuously transfer data remotely for at least a year, with the option, if necessary, to continue studies for a longer period,” says Stepanonis.

Lithuania is set to be the first of the Baltic States to have an offshore wind farm. The maritime area in the Baltic Sea designated for the offshore wind farm is approximately 120 square kilometres and is located at least 36 km away from the shore, approximately 60 km away from the Port of Klaipėda. The depth at the maritime area ranges from 28 to 48 metres, and the average annual wind speed there is around 9–10 m/s. It is these data that will be adjusted during the current stage.