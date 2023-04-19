Pigu.lt Marketplace will open the Finnish market to sellers

"This is a significant step in the Group's history, dictated by our strategic objective to invest in the development of Marketplace. Finland is one of the biggest e-commerce markets and opening it up to Baltic sellers is a huge opportunity for all our sellers. Soon it will be as easy to sell and deliver your goods through our Marketplace in any Finnish city as it is in Vilnius or Panevėžys, Riga or Tallinn", says Florin Filote, CEO of PHH Group and Pigu.lt.

According to him, it is particularly convenient for sellers that although the marketplace operates under different names - "Pigu.lt" in Lithuania, "220.lv" in Latvia, "Kaup24.ee" in Estonia, and "HobbyHall.fi" in Finland - the sellers need only one account to sell in all 4 markets with more than 11 million inhabitants. The new marketplace's territory of operation, Finland, has a population of 5.5 million and is expected to have around 4 million e-shoppers by 2027.