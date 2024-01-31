Number of operating economic entities increased in Lithuania

Compared to the beginning of 2023, the number of active economic entities grew by 14.3 percent. More than a quarter (21.6 percent) of economic entities were engaged in wholesale or retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. 12.2 percent of economic entities carried out professional, scientific and technical activities, one-tenth of economic entities were engaged in construction (10.1 percent) and other service activities (9.2 percent).

The majority (86.4 percent) of active economic entities employed less than 10 employees. Economic entities with more than 100 employees accounted for 1.4 percent of all operating economic entities.

More than half of economic entities in the country have annual revenues of up to EUR 100 thousand (64 percent). Economic entities earning annual income of more than EUR 0.5 million made up 16 percent of all active economic entities.