“A total of 8 flights (inbound and outbound) will be cancelled. The cancellations are due to ground staff strikes. The airline will inform passengers having tickets to these flights about alternative options or offer them a refund,” said Tadas Vasiliauskas, spokesman at Lithuanian Airports.
Lufthansa cancels eight flights between Vilnius and Frankfurt due this week
Elta EN
Lithuanian Airports said Tuesday that Lufthansa has cancelled all flights between Vilnius Airport and Frankfurt scheduled for Thursday and Friday this week.