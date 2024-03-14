Lithuanian leadership of Vičiūnai-Rus represented Russian interests in meetings in Moscow

According to LRT, leadership of Vičiūnai-Rus, a Lithuanian capital company based in Sovetsk, Russia’s Kaliningrad region, met with Cuba’s minister of food industry in Moscow in April 2023. The meeting was attended by Rolanas Ozarinskas, deputy director general of Vičiūnai-Rus, and Edgaras Pečiulis, the company’s director for supply. The meeting was mediated by the Embassy of Russia in Cuba and the Embassy of Cuba in Russia.

The Lithuanian government condemns the company’s actions and vows to strive that Vičiūnai Group would not be allowed to take part in public tenders.