Lithuanian Airports to continue expansion in 2025 with €58mn investment

Along with terminal construction, an important project – the expansion of the northern apron – has been underway since early 2024 at Kaunas Airport. This project is expected to be completed by spring 2025, increasing the number of aircraft parking spaces by more than one and a half times. New aircraft parking and engine testing areas will be created. This project will open up opportunities to expand aircraft maintenance services at Kaunas Airport, which is a key aircraft repair and maintenance hub in the Baltic region. It will also create conditions to increase cargo transport volumes, as Kaunas Airport plays a strategic role in NATO logistics.