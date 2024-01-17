Lithuanian Airports to add routes to Amsterdam, Berlin, Krakow, Pisa and Zadar

 
Lithuanian Airports has announced plans to offer more regular destinations this spring.

The company will launch a direct route from Palanga to Amsterdam, from Vilnius to Krakow and from Kaunas to Berlin, Pisa and Zadar.

Lithuanian Airports notes that the 2024 summer schedule if regular flights is provisional and more destinations may be added.

As of 31 March, flights from Kaunas to Berlin and from Kaunas to Pisa will be conducted by Ryanair.

Starting 3 May, airBaltic will fly from Vilnius to Krakow.

On 29 May, airBaltic will commence flights from Palanga to Amsterdam.

As of 1 June, Ryanair will offer flights from Kaunas to Zadar.

