Lithuania’s GDP per capita at 87% of EU average in 2023
In 2023, Lithuania registered its gross domestic product (GDP) per capita expressed in purchasing power standards at 87% of the European Union’s (EU) average, the State Data Agency said on Friday, citing the flash estimates published by Eurostat.

The neighbouring Latvia recorded its GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards at 70% of the EU average last year. The rates were 77% and 80% in Poland and Estonia respectively.

In 2023, actual individual consumption (AIC) per capita in Lithuania was 88% of the EU average. Bulgaria and Hungary recorded the lowest AIC per capita rates at 70% of the EU average., while Luxembourg recorded the highest level of AIC per capita in the 27-bloc, at 36% above the EU average, as well as the highest price level, at 51% above the EU average.

Lithuania’s price level for AIC was 77.9% of the EU average last year, according to the agency. Poland, Latvia and Estonia also recorded their prices levels below the EU average – at 65.3%, 77.2% and 97.1% respectively.

Lithuania showed the largest increase in price levels between 2021 and 2023, according to Eurostat.

Luxembourg had the highest price level for AIC among the EU countries, 151% above the EU average. However, the EFTA countries Switzerland and Iceland had higher price levels, at 84% and 68% above the EU average, respectively. Romania had the lowest price level at 54.7% of the EU average.

Luxembourg was outstanding among EU countries partially due to the fact that cross-border workers contribute to GDP in Luxembourg while their consumption expenditure is recorded in the national accounts of the country of their residence, the State Data Agency said.

