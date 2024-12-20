Lithuania’s GDP per capita at 87% of EU average in 2023

The neighbouring Latvia recorded its GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards at 70% of the EU average last year. The rates were 77% and 80% in Poland and Estonia respectively.
In 2023, actual individual consumption (AIC) per capita in Lithuania was 88% of the EU average. Bulgaria and Hungary recorded the lowest AIC per capita rates at 70% of the EU average., while Luxembourg recorded the highest level of AIC per capita in the 27-bloc, at 36% above the EU average, as well as the highest price level, at 51% above the EU average.
Lithuania’s price level for AIC was 77.9% of the EU average last year, according to the agency. Poland, Latvia and Estonia also recorded their prices levels below the EU average – at 65.3%, 77.2% and 97.1% respectively.
Lithuania showed the largest increase in price levels between 2021 and 2023, according to Eurostat.
Luxembourg had the highest price level for AIC among the EU countries, 151% above the EU average. However, the EFTA countries Switzerland and Iceland had higher price levels, at 84% and 68% above the EU average, respectively. Romania had the lowest price level at 54.7% of the EU average.
Luxembourg was outstanding among EU countries partially due to the fact that cross-border workers contribute to GDP in Luxembourg while their consumption expenditure is recorded in the national accounts of the country of their residence, the State Data Agency said.