Lithuania’s GDP per capita at 87% of EU average in 2023

The neighbouring Latvia recorded its GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards at 70% of the EU average last year. The rates were 77% and 80% in Poland and Estonia respectively.

In 2023, actual individual consumption (AIC) per capita in Lithuania was 88% of the EU average. Bulgaria and Hungary recorded the lowest AIC per capita rates at 70% of the EU average., while Luxembourg recorded the highest level of AIC per capita in the 27-bloc, at 36% above the EU average, as well as the highest price level, at 51% above the EU average.