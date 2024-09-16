Lithuania-registered real estate valued at EUR 202bn

The authority said Monday it had carried out a nationwide valuation of real estate for public purposes.

Over the next two weeks, public discussions on the mass valuation documents will be held across the country. Members of the public and municipalities have been invited to participate and give their feedback.

The value of real estate in the country grew by 8% over the year, the Centre of Registers said. Of the total EUR 202 billion, the value of buildings accounts for a sum of EUR 158 billion and the value of land makes up the remaining EUR 44 billion.

This year, the Centre of Registers carried out a valuation of more than 6.9 million buildings and land plots.