Lithuania records lowest annual inflation rate in EU in April

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (3.7%, compared with 4.0% in March), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.8%, compared with 2.6% in March), non-energy industrial goods (0.9%, compared with 1.1% in March) and energy (-0.6%, compared with -1.8% in March).

Among EU Member States for which the data are available, annual inflation rates measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) in April 2024 were the highest in Belgium (4.9%), Croatia (4.7%), Austria and Spain (3.4%).