Lithuania records highest increase in services production in EU in January

In December 2023, services production fell by 0.1% in the euro area and grew by 0.1% in the EU.

In January 2024, compared with January 2023, services production increased by 4.5% in the euro area and by 4.1% in the EU.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Lithuania (+4.9%), Greece (+4.5%) and Germany (+2.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Romania (-5.1%), Latvia (-2.6%), Estonia and Luxembourg (both -2.1%).