Lithuania generates nearly half electricity it needs

The share of electricity produced in Lithuania in total consumption expanded from 35% to 48% in 2023, data from the Litgrid electricity transmission operator show. Lithuania is expected to be fully self-sufficient in electricity by 2027.

At present, green electricity accounts for around 30% of the country’s total electricity consumption, the ministry said.

“Last year can be boldly described as a turning point year: the installed capacity of renewable energy grew by leaps and bounds. The growth has gained momentum and will only accelerate now,” says Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys.

He said distribution of the capacities and the launch of new solar and wind power projects allow predicting full energy independence as early as 2027.