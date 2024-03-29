Law enforcement conducts searches at GIPL gas pipeline contractor, Latvian and Polish companies – media

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
GIPL pipeline, associative photo
GIPL pipeline, associative photo
PHOTO: Energetikos ministerija

Law enforcement conducted searches at the company Alvora, the main contractor that constructed Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) in Lithuania. The Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) confirmed to the news website 15min.lt on Thursday that searches were also simultaneously carried out in Latvian and Polish companies.

According to the news website, law enforcement targeted Latvian company Conti Chemicals and Poland’s Tasta Armatura.

It is suspected that the companies might have been part of an organised fraud scheme in which Russian-made gas pipeline parts were supplied with forged certificates of European companies.

In February, Lithuanian natural gas transmission system operator Amber Grid applied to the bank for a guarantee from the GIPL pipeline contractor. Amber Grid required the contractor to rectify identified deficiencies in the certification of some components. Failure to do so will result in the defects being rectified by replacing the parts and using the bank guarantee funds.

It is suspected that fittings manufactured by Russian company ChelPipe Group were installed when constructing the GIPL gas pipeline of strategic importance and that these parts were supplied under forged certificates of Polish, Romanian and Latvian companies.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions