Latvia’s Saeima restricts alcohol sales hours

The amendments also restrict the availability, advertising and marketing of alcoholic beverages.

The amendments will limit the time during which alcoholic beverages can be sold in retail outlets, including websites and mobile apps. It is planned that alcohol will be available from 10am to 8pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

These amendments are expected to enter into force on August 1 this year. Traders who have obtained a license to retail alcohol in a place where the opening hours exceed the limit will have until December 31 next year to apply to the State Revenue Service for re-registration of their license.