Latvia’s Saeima restricts alcohol sales hours

The amendments also restrict the availability, advertising and marketing of alcoholic beverages.
The amendments will limit the time during which alcoholic beverages can be sold in retail outlets, including websites and mobile apps. It is planned that alcohol will be available from 10am to 8pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.
These amendments are expected to enter into force on August 1 this year. Traders who have obtained a license to retail alcohol in a place where the opening hours exceed the limit will have until December 31 next year to apply to the State Revenue Service for re-registration of their license.
In order to limit impulse buying, alcoholic beverages purchased via a website or mobile app will be delivered to the customer no sooner than six hours after ordering. In order to reduce impulse buying, the amendments provide for a ban on sales incentives that offer to buy several units of alcoholic beverages at once at a lower price, as well as on discounts for alcoholic beverages under a consumer loyalty scheme.
The changes will prohibit advertising in the press, in printed advertising and publications, in cinemas, on websites and online, via postal services (including electronic mail) and in retail outlets where alcoholic beverages are sold. Retail outlets will be required to display a prominent sign warning that alcoholic beverages have adverse health effects, should not be sold to minors and should not be purchased, used or possessed by minors.
It also prohibits the offer of alcoholic beverages for free, as a gift or as compensation in sales and service outlets with or without a special permit.
The adopted changes provide that the retail sale of alcoholic beverages for on-the-spot consumption at gaming machines, card, dice and roulette tables or other gaming equipment will be prohibited in gambling venues. The aim of this provision is to distinguish between two addictive processes, according to the annotation to the draft law.