In Lithuania, 122,000 employees received minimum wage and less in October 2023

Over a year, the number of full-time employees earning EUR 3,001 and more in the whole economy grew by 3.7 percentage point (40,2 thousand employees), in the private sector – 3.3 percentage point (26,3 thousand employees), in the public sector – 4.5 percentage point (13.9 thousand employees). The largest number of such employees in the whole economy was recorded in information and communication – 52.2 percent, financial and insurance activities – 39.5 percent, professional, scientific and technical activities – 26.7 percent.

Compared to the same period of 2022, the number of these workers in the national economy and in the public sector did not change by percentage point, in the private sector decreased by 0.1 percentage point.

In October 2023, the number of employees working full-time and receiving MMW in the whole economy amounted to 25.5 thousand, which is 2.4 percent of all full-time employees: in the public sector – 1.8 percent (5.5 thousand), in the private sector – 2.6 percent (19.9 thousand).

In small-sized enterprises (having 1–9 employees), full-time employees receiving MMW accounted for 10.7 percent of all full-time employees of small-sized enterprises, which is by 0.1 percentage point more than a year ago.

Full-time employees aged under 60 receiving MMW, against all employees of the said age, accounted for 4 percent. During the year, their share decreased by 0.1 percentage point.

Full-time employees aged under 20 receiving MMW, against all employees of the said age, accounted for 3.7 percent. Compared to the previous year, the proportion of such employees increased by 0.6 percentage point.

The largest number of full-time employees receiving MMW, compared to the total number of employees in the relevant economic activities, was recorded in enterprises engaged in real estate activities, their number in October 2023 accounted for 9.9 percent. It is less than a year ago: 0.5 percentage points.

Most of the employees (32.3 percent) of small-sized enterprises earned from EUR 841 to 1,000.

In October 2023, the first quarter of all full-time employees in the whole economy earned up to EUR 1,234, the second quarter – from EUR 1,234 to 1,653, the third quarter – from EUR 1,653 to 2,385, the last quarter – EUR 2,385 and more.

The highest value of the median of earnings was in information and communication enterprises (EUR 3,114), the lowest – accommodation and food service enterprises (EUR 1,173).