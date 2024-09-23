Ignitis to supply electricity generated by wind farm to Akmenės Cementas

Ignitis and Akmenės Cementas, a Lithuanian cement producer owned by a German building materials producer, Schwenk Zement Beteiligungen, signed a 4-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Ignitis will start supplying electricity according to the agreement in 2026.
So far, this is the largest over-the-counter (OTC) PPA Ignitis has ever signed in Lithuania.
„It is important for us to be a reliable partner for one of the largest electricity consumers in the country. Our strong green generation portfolio allows us to offer our customers solutions that meet all their needs. OTC PPAs ensure long-lasting and reliable strategic partnerships. This type of service is fairly new in our market, so we are excited about the opportunity to meet the needs of the largest industrial companies in Europe and contribute to the supply of strategic raw materials. This cooperation enables our customer to follow a more sustainable path,“ commented Haroldas Nausėda, head of B2B Customers and Expansion at Ignitis.
„We are excited about this partnership as it allows us to use green energy in the cement industry. This cooperation is an important step towards our commitment to achieve long-term sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint. By integrating renewable energy sources into our activities and planned projects that will contribute to the European Union’s Green Deal objectives, we are strengthening our environmental efforts and creating sustainable and innovative solutions,“ said Artūras Zaremba, CEO of Akmenės Cementas.
When talking about a significant expansion of the green generation portfolio, Nausėda noted that the energy market is moving in a very right direction: „Just a few years ago, even the most optimistic forecasts did not show such growth in the renewable energy generation. Until recently, we were a deficit market and, in relative terms, one of the biggest importers. Now we are moving at a breakneck speed towards becoming one of the biggest producers. The difference is that we are producing green energy in Lithuania and looking for opportunities to offer our customers differentiated and diversified long-term pricing solutions.“
Mažeikiai wind farm was built by an international green energy company, Ignitis Renewables. It is located in the northern Lithuania and has 14 wind turbines with a total capacity of 63 MW. The wind farm started operations in 2023.