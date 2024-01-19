Ignitis Group wins top prize at National Responsible Business Awards

Darius Maikštėnas , CEO of Ignitis Group, says that these awards reflect the consistent and purposeful work of all employees of the Group, acting as a reminder that the company is on the right path.

“Group consistently adheres to the highest environmental, social and governance principles and standards. We are the largest energy group in the Baltics, creating a 100% green and safe ecosystem for the energy sector, and our people are dedicated to contributing to this goal,” said Maikštėnas.

The Environmentally Friendly Company was presented to the Ignitis Group for the second year in a row. Minister of the Environment Simonas Gentvilas presented this award at the awards ceremony which was held at the Palace of the Estates. Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė presented the Workplace of the Year award. The award for Socially Responsible Company of the Year was presented by Vytautas Šilinskas, deputy minister of social security and labour. In total, Ignitis Group won three awards: Workplace of the Year, Environmentally Friendly Company and Most Community-Friendly Company.