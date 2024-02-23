Hilton to replace Kempinski hotel in Vilnius

The contract with Kempinski is terminated by mutual accord. Apex Alliance Hotel Management has been selected as the new independent manager of the hotel.

Owner of the hotel, Marius Jakulis Jason, says that when implementing changes and raising the quality of the hotel to a new level, it will be sought to retain and strengthen those aspects, which the guests have loved about for more than a decade.

Jakulis Jason notes that luxurious 5-star hotels in historical buildings are in the highest demand and now is the time to invest in a new prestigious brand like Curio Collection by Hilton that would enter the local market.