Four flights to be cancelled in Lithuania due to Lufthansa ground staff strike

Four flights to and from Vilnius Airport will be cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike by Germany's airline Lufthansa staff, a spokesman for Lithuanian Airports says.

“The airline is planning to cancel four flights, two arrivals and two departures, to and from Vilnius Airport,” Tadas Vasiliauskas told LRT radio on Tuesday.

“The main reason for the cancellation of flights on Tuesday and Wednesday is the strike of ground service employees at several major German airports,” he said, adding that people should contact Lufthansa for flight alternatives and other information.

More than 100,000 Lufthansa passengers are affected by flight disruptions this week after the German Verdi trade union called on the ground staff to stage a 27-hour strike on Tuesday.

