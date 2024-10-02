2024.10.02 11:13

Flight from Tel Aviv to Vilnius cancelled on Wednesday

 
Hungarian airline Wizz Air has cancelled today’s flights between Tel Aviv and Vilnius, Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) said Wednesday. The flights were not operated on Tuesday either, a spokesman said.

„As early as last week, aviation safety authorities and organisations warned the entire market of the dangers of flying in the region. This week, both yesterday and today, flights to Vilnius Airport from Tel Aviv Airport were cancelled,“ Tadas Vasiliauskas told ELTA.

The airport’s schedule does not indicate cancellations of flights between Tel Aviv and Vilnius scheduled for Saturday and later.

Meanwhile, Kaunas Airport’s website shows Wednesday’s flight as leaving for Tel Aviv at 1.40 p.m.

The LTOU spokesman said the subsequent flights are likely to be cancelled for an unknown period.

He said airlines will notify ticket buyers if flights are cancelled, and those wishing to fly between Lithuania and Tel Aviv should contact the companies directly.

