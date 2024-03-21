First wind turbines were erected in Enefit Green’s largest wind farm in Lithuania

To date, the wind turbine manufacturer Nordex has transported the turbine towers, blades and nacelles by ship from different parts of the world to the Port of Klaipėda in Lithuania. As there are 14 wind turbines and their components are large, transporting them from the port to Kelmė wind farm will take about a month. In parallel with the transport, Nordex is already assembling the wind turbines from the parts that have arrived.

The erection of the wind turbines started in February and, as of today, the first one has reached its full height. The height of the tower of the wind turbine is 140 metres and the height of the peak is 230 metres, so the erection of 14 turbines will take several months. “During the construction of the wind farm, several works are carried out at the same time, for example at the moment we are also building the last roads and foundations of the wind turbines. The construction of such a large wind farm requires good planning, accuracy and quick exchange of information with subcontractors. We will do our best to be able to start producing green energy in the new farm by the end of this year. The farm should be fully completed next year,” claims Lauri Ulm, the head of wind developments at Enefit Green.