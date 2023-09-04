Exploring Rail Baltica: a perspective of the global project’s environmental impact

In an era marked by an urgent need to address environmental concerns, Rail Baltica aims to offer eco-friendly and sustainable transportation in the region. The transport sector, while crucial for economic development, has long been one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in Europe. However, the tide is turning, and rail transport is emerging as a healthier and more eco-friendly alternative. It aligns perfectly with the European Green Deal and simply makes common sense, reports RB Rail AS, a joint venture of the Baltic States.