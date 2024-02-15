Elektrum Lietuva to invest EUR 38mn in solar park in Šalčininkai

Martynas Giga, CEO of Elektrum Lietuva, has said that the project in Šalčininkai will complement the 91 MW and 26 MW solar parks already developed in the districts of Klaipėda and Rokiškis, where the company’s investment will stand at nearly EUR 80 million.

“We will neither sell nor lease these three solar parks to consumers who generate electricity. This is our contribution to Lithuania’s energy independence, allowing us to meet the growing green energy needs of our private consumers, business customers and public charging,” the CEO is cited as saying in the company’s press release.

The solar parks will be connected to Litgrid’s grid, he added.

The company has already reserved grid capacity for the Šalčininkai project, with EUR 2.7 million in SEB Green guarantees agreed between Elektrum Lietuva and the bank in July 2023.