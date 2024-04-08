Electricity price down by 11% last week

On 1-7 April, compared with the previous week, average wholesale electricity price in the Lithuanian bidding area of the Nord Pool power market decreased by 11%, from EUR 56 to EUR 50/MWh. Average wholesale electricity prices in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were identical.

According to Litgrid, electricity consumption in Lithuania increased by 1% last week, from 218 GWh to 220 GWh.

Electricity generated by local power plants satisfied 67% of Lithuania’s electricity demand.

Electricity generation in Lithuania decreased by 4% last week, from 154 GWh on 25-31 March to 148 GWh on 1-7 April.

Windfarms generated 51% of electricity in Lithuania, solar power plants – 15%, hydroelectric– 12%, thermal– 11% and other power plants – 10%.