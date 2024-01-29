Econmin meets with potential investors in California

“In recent years, Lithuania’s exports of laser products have been growing steadily and gaining global recognition, so the opening of the Lithuanian stand at the laser exhibition will ensure the development of existing potential and the establishment of new contacts. During the visit, we will also open InnoHub Lithuania, which will create even more opportunities for Lithuanian companies to secure cooperation with one of the most innovative states in the US, California and Silicon Valley, and for the academic community to find reliable partners from the Lithuanian innovation ecosystem,” says Minister of the Economy and Innovation Armonaitė.

Photonics West 2024, a laser exhibition to be held in San Francisco, is one of the most important laser technology events in the US. It brings together laser companies with a wide range of experience to showcase the latest solutions and establish new collaborations.