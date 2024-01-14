Domestic tourists outnumbered foreign tourists in Estonia’s accommodation establishments in November

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that nearly 119,000 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in November. “The number of domestic tourists was 3% higher than in 2019 before the pandemic, but 1% lower than in November 2022. Nearly 104,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 29% less than in November 2019 and 2% less than in the same month in 2022,” Laurmaa noted.

The largest share of accommodated foreign tourists arrived from Finland (34%), followed by Latvia (19%), the United Kingdom and Lithuania (5% each), and Germany (4%). Compared with November 2022, there were more accommodated tourists from many European countries as well as from countries further away. The number of tourists from Latvia increased by 12%, from the UK by 39%, and from Lithuania by 4%. The number of German tourists remained at the same level as last year. Compared with November 2022, the number of visitors arriving from Asian countries rose by 38%. However, fewer tourists arrived in Estonia from Finland and Sweden.