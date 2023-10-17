Dariusz Wcislo will head the PHH Group, which manages Pigu.lt

With Dariusz Wcislo, the group has been able to attract an experienced operator with an extensive international track record as its new CEO. Alain Beyens, Operating Partner of Mid Europa, the majority shareholder of PHH Group: ”We wholeheartedly welcome Dariusz as the new group CEO. His experience will help PHH Group to strengthen operational processes both in the Baltic markets, where the Group is an established leader in e-commerce, and in Finland, where Marketplace has successfully made its start. Dariusz brings a wealth of operational management experience, and will work closely with his team to build an even more solid foundation for sustainable future growth.”

“While welcoming Dariusz to the group and the team, let me start by thanking Florin for for his contribution to the development of the Group since he joined the company. We wish him all the best with the new challenges. Under Dariusz’ lead, the strong internationally trained management team that was built will continue to achieve our goals of further transforming and modernizing the e-commerce business in all the countries in which we operate, to the benefit of our customers and partners" says Daniel Ropers , Chairman of PHH Group.

"I am excited to join PHH Group, which is changing the rules of the game and setting trends in e-commerce across the region, while at the same time taking part in important events in the e-commerce industry, which I am passionate about," says Dariusz Wcislo. "As the biggest online retailer of the Baltics we will continue to invest on our journey to become the best place to buy for even more consumers in even more retail moments of their lives, and the best place to sell for our thousands of suppliers and retail partners."

About Dariusz Wcislo

Dariusz Wcislo is a professional with more than 25 years of international management experience. Working in key positions in the Metro Group/Makro Cash and Carry, Office Centre, as a COO/Operational director of Tesco Poland, being a CEO of an own retail chain within the EuroCash Group and a senior consultant of the board for PROFI Rom Food Romania Dariusz has vast experience at successfully managing thousands of people.

About PHH Group