Corporate income tax raise might affect Lithuania’s investment climate – economist

„Defence funding must be increased indeed, but raising the corporate income tax is hardly the best option at a time when the investment climate is deteriorating,“ Rudzkis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Monday.

„Our politicians think little about the investment climate and this is the case not only for the Government, we are talking about the entire political elite,“ he added.

According to the economist, additional funding for defence could be secured by cutting expenditure and bureaucracy. He believes that such decisions would also help attract more local and foreign investors.