Construction input prices up by 0.2% in November

In November 2023, compared to October, construction input prices in Lithuania grew by 0.2 percent, the State Data Agency said on Thursday.

The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by an increase in wages and salaries (1.6 percent). Hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms grew slightly (by 0.1 percent), while prices of construction materials and products went down by 0.3 percent.

The largest decrease in prices was observed for electrical engineering materials (1 percent) and metal products (0.8 percent). The largest increase in prices was recorded for windows and doors (0.3 percent).

Construction of residential buildings and repair of buildings went up in price by 0.6 percent each.

Over the year (November 2023, against November 2022), construction input prices rose by 3 percent. This was determined by an increase in average gross hourly earnings (18.6 percent), hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms (5.9 percent), overheads (0.3 percent), as well as by a 2.4 percent decrease in prices of construction materials and products.

Over the year, repair of buildings went up in price by 8.1 percent, construction of residential buildings – 6 percent.

