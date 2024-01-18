Competition Council aims to identify possible competition issues in EV charging sector

In recent years, the number of electric cars and plug-in hybrids on Lithuanian roads has increased. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, as of 1 January 2020, the number of EVs in the country increased by more than 4 times, and since 1 January 2021, it has more than doubled. In 2022, the number of EVs in the country increased by an average of 360 units per month, and in 2023, the average was 500 units per month. As of January 1, 2024, a total of 19,435 EVs were registered in Lithuania, 11,900 of which were pure EVs, and the remaining were externally chargeable hybrids.