2025.01.13 15:17

By 2030 more than half of public transport vehicles in Vilnius will be electric

 
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas | Elta

By 2030 at least 55% of public transport vehicles in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius will run on electricity or alternative fuel.

Vilnius plans to upgrade its public transport fleet, which will be more convenient and sustainable, while vehicles will run on electricity or alternative fuel. The average age of buses should stand at 5 or 6 years, says Loreta Levulytė-Staškevičienė, director of municipal company Susisiekimo paslaugos,

Vilnius is striving to reduce the impact of transport on environment, thus when renewing the fleet focus will be on vehicles that meet the highest environmental standards. Public transport will be integrated with other sustainable modes of transportation in the city, thus creating a cleaner, more convenient and eco-friendly environment for passengers.

In addition, in the next five years it is planned to expand the network of lanes used by public transport, create new routes and increase the number of public transport vehicles by 36%. It is hoped that the implementation of these measures will reduce waiting and commute times.

