Board member of Bank of Lithuania steps down

The decree signed by the president states that Šaučiūnienė will leave the Board of Lithuania’s central bank on 21 August.

According to the Bank of Lithuania, Šaučiūnienė who was appointed to the Board in 2023 is stepping down due to personal reasons.

She started her career at the Bank of Lithuania in 2021 becoming the head of finance. As of January 2022, she headed the Corporate Services Department.

Šaučūnienė is also the representative of the Bank of Lithuania at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Budget Committee and Monetary Policy Accounts Committee. She previously worked for several major commercial banks and headed their financial development and accounting units.