Belarusians account for majority of foreign workers in Lithuania

According to the Employment Service, more than 46,000 Ukrainians and 46,600 Belarusians currently work in Lithuania, representing the biggest communities of third country nationals.

The majority of Belarusians work in the transport and storage sector (33,100), construction (5,600), information and communications (3,500). However, the biggest increase has been in finance and insurance, from 7 in 2022 up to 114 in 2025, as well as in information and communications, from 631 in 2022 up to 3,500 now.