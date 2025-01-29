Belarusians account for majority of foreign workers in Lithuania

According to the Employment Service, more than 46,000 Ukrainians and 46,600 Belarusians currently work in Lithuania, representing the biggest communities of third country nationals.
The majority of Belarusians work in the transport and storage sector (33,100), construction (5,600), information and communications (3,500). However, the biggest increase has been in finance and insurance, from 7 in 2022 up to 114 in 2025, as well as in information and communications, from 631 in 2022 up to 3,500 now.
In addition, 1,300 Belarusians work in manufacturing, threefold more compared with 2022. More than 1,000, fourfold more, work in repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. 541, by eight times more than in 2022, work in administration and services. 473, by 7 times more than in 2022, work in accommodation and catering services.
As regards high skilled Belarusian workers in Lithuania, their number rose from 895 in 2022 to 5,200 in 2025.
As of 1 January 2025, 7,800 third country nationals from 81 countries were registered with the Employment Service. Among them were 555 Belarusians. In 2024, 141 Belarusians were learning the Lithuanian language.
In early 2025, a total of 140,600 third country nationals were working in Lithuania, up by 7% in a year. The number of foreign EU citizens working in Lithuania stood at 13,700, up by a third in a year.