Bank of Lithuania projections: economic development is constrained by sluggish demand

Lithuania’s exports are expected to increase by 0.5% next year, after a 5.3% decline this year.

Private consumption has the potential to kick-start the economy next year, and private consumption can be the one to boost the development. The real household income, i.e. the income adjusted for falling inflation, has already started to increase this year. After a substantial fall in purchasing power last year, this year residents were cautious, consumed less and saved more. Such behaviour is similar to that during the 2008-2009 crisis, when, following economic shocks, residents consumed less and saved more even in the face of a fall in real income. Private consumption in Lithuania contracted by 1.7% this year, with potential to grow in 2024. Consumption is projected to grow by 2.4% next year and will significantly affect overall economic development.