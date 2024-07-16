Baltic States sign document informing about withdrawal from BRELL electricity ring next February

On Tuesday, Minister of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kreivys announced via Facebook that the document signed by heads of electricity grid operators would inform Russia and Belarus about the decision not to extend the agreement on the joint electricity ring.

According to the minister, in February 2025 the three Baltic States will conduct a joint test of isolated electricity grid operation and will disconnect from the BRELL (Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) ring.

The document in English and Russian signed by directors of Lithuania’s Litgrid, Latvia’s AST (Augstsprieguma tikls) and Estonia’s Elering will be sent to the leaderships of Russia and Belarus.