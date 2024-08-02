Around 10 thousand people still without power after storm

ESO spokeswoman Rasa Juodkienė said power disruptions were recorded in different regions of the country, except Klaipėda.

„There are some very difficult, critical points – Kelmė, Raseiniai, Jonava, Molėtai, Vilnius district, and a few others. It is likely that in some of them everything will be sorted out and the electricity supply will be restored today, in critical points, especially remote ones – tomorrow,“ she told the LRT public radio.

Asked why residents are sent messages about the restored supply of electricity though it is not the case with them, Juodkienė said this situation is due to overlapping disruptions.