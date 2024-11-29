2024.11.29 15:30

Anticorruption agency not to launch probe into Teltonika project stalling

 
The Special Investigation Service (STT) said Friday it will not open a pre-trial investigation into causes of the Teltonika high-tech park project stalling as it found no elements of a criminal offence.

"The STT is a law enforcement institution and the information was assessed exclusively in relation to possible corruption offences – abuse of power and failure to perform official duties," the STT said in a press release.

The agency also said it had informed the Prosecutor General’s Office about the decision.

On 18 November, the Prosecutor General’s Office instructed the STT to examine whether officials might have carried out their duties negligently as regards Teltonika High-Tech Hill project.

In mid-November, businessman Arvydas Paukštys announced that he would halt the construction of Teltonika THTH high-tech park, a Taiwanese semiconductor chip factory in Vilnius valued EUR 3.5 billion.

He said this was due to red tape, a shortage of electricity capacity and delays from the Ministry of Economy and Innovation to convert land to industrial use.

An urgent meeting was held in the Government the next working day. After the meeting with governmental officials, Paukštys said that the construction work would not be terminated but would last longer than anticipated.

The president’s chief adviser Frederikas Jansonas had stated that law enforcement should probe Paukštys’ claims that the project started to stall during May’s presidential elections, when it surfaced that the founder of Teltonika had donated EUR 18,000 to President Gitanas Nausėda’s re-election bid.

