Anticorruption agency not to launch probe into Teltonika project stalling

"The STT is a law enforcement institution and the information was assessed exclusively in relation to possible corruption offences – abuse of power and failure to perform official duties," the STT said in a press release.

The agency also said it had informed the Prosecutor General’s Office about the decision.

On 18 November, the Prosecutor General’s Office instructed the STT to examine whether officials might have carried out their duties negligently as regards Teltonika High-Tech Hill project.

In mid-November, businessman Arvydas Paukštys announced that he would halt the construction of Teltonika THTH high-tech park, a Taiwanese semiconductor chip factory in Vilnius valued EUR 3.5 billion.