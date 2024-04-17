Annual inflation rate in Lithuania at 0.4%

 
Elta EN
Inflation, associative photo
Inflation, associative photo
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.4% in March 2024, down from 2.6% in February. A year earlier, the rate was 6.9%. European Union annual inflation was 2.6% in March 2024, down from 2.8% in February. A year earlier, the rate was 8.3%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Lithuania (0.4%), Finland (0.6%) and Denmark (0.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (6.7%), Croatia (4.9%), Estonia and Austria (both 4.1%). Compared with February, annual inflation fell in thirteen Member States, remained stable in four and rose in ten.

In March, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.76 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.53 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.30 pp) and energy (-0.16 pp).

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions