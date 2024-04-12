Amber Grid sues GIPL contractor for damages

The safety of the GIPL (Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania) pipeline has been confirmed by tests, internal diagnostics and additional expertise carried out on the entire pipeline during construction and operation. Measurements of the chemical composition of the pipeline components, the quality and hardness of the steel, radiography of the welds and the wall thickness of the pipeline components all met and exceeded the technical requirements of the project. The tests confirm that the pipeline is safe to operate. Until the valves are replaced, the GIPL will be operated with more frequent preventive maintenance of certain valves and associated infrastructure than required by law.