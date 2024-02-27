Amber Grid demands to rectify deficiencies in certification of GIPL pipeline components

In the first half of 2022, prior to commissioning of the GIPL, all necessary tests were carried out, the pipeline welds were X-rayed, the most important ones were ultrasonically inspected and the pipeline was subjected to high-pressure hydraulic tests. High-resolution diagnostic equipment was used to check the internal geometry of the pipe by measuring the internal cavity of the pipeline with a special robot to look for possible mechanical damage. Once the internal diagnostics were positive, the pipeline was connected to the existing section of the gas transmission system.