airBaltic will have to refund more than EUR 1mn in to passengers for cancelled flights – Gauss

He explained that the amount refers to money that some passengers have claimed back in the form of cash or gift vouchers.

Gauss compared that to roughly how much money airBaltic makes per day from new bookings. "So financially the airline can easily do this too, because some people speculate and say that this makes it difficult for us. No, not at all. It is standard business," he stressed.

Commenting on whether all passengers have been informed about the cancelled flights, Gauss said it is in the process, but almost all affected passengers have been informed.