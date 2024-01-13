airBaltic records 36% growth in passengers in 2023

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “Overall, 2023 proved to be a year of significant milestones. Firstly, we expanded our network, offering over 100 direct routes, an all-time high, from home cities Riga, Vilnius, Tallinn, Tampere, and now – seasonally from Gran Canaria. Secondly, the number of passengers consistently increased, approaching 4.5 million. At airBaltic, our commitment extends beyond connecting the Baltics with the world, as we also we aim to continuously enhance passenger experiences and make substantial contributions to the economy. Last year’s achievements reflect our ongoing dedication to these goals.”