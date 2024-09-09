Air pollution remains high in Lithuania

The Environmental Protection Agency (AAA) announced that at 10 a.m. air quality was the most affected in Vilnius’ Žirmūnai and Kaunas’ Dainava neighbourhoods, as well as in Šiauliai, Panevėžys, Mažeikiai, Naujoji Akmenė, Kėdainiai and Jonava cities.

According to experts, meteorological conditions for pollution to dissipate will remain unchanged on Monday and Tuesday, and air quality will still be poor as no precipitation is forecast with medium strength southeastern winds.

A reduction in air pollution may be expected only on Wednesday.