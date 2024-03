Кейт Миддлтон впервые с Рождества видели на публике

BGUK_2635203 - London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party in celebration of the coronation at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 9th May 2023.Picture by Jonathan Brady/WPA-PoolPictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate MiddletonBACKGRID UK 9 MAY 2023 UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.comUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Vida Press

ФОТО: Vida Press