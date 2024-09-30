Lithuanian tourist dies after getting lost in Tatras – media

On Sunday, Delfi.lt cited a report by the news website Onet Krokow which said that one of the three Lithuanian tourists missing in the region of Svinica has died despite intensive efforts of rescuers and a medical team.

The women were found in critical condition after they got lost in the Tatra Mountains on Saturday. According to a rescuer from Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue (TOPR), one of them was unconscious and in deep hypothermia. The woman died, despite two-hour resuscitation efforts and a quick transfer to a hospital in Krakow.