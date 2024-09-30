2024.09.30 16:44

Lithuanian tourist dies after getting lost in Tatras – media

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: AGENCJA GAZETA | Reuters / Scanpix

A Lithuanian woman has died in Poland after being found unconscious in the Tatra Mountains and taken to hospital. Three Lithuanian women were hiking in the Tatras and reportedly got lost on the night from Friday to Saturday.

On Sunday, Delfi.lt cited a report by the news website Onet Krokow which said that one of the three Lithuanian tourists missing in the region of Svinica has died despite intensive efforts of rescuers and a medical team.

The women were found in critical condition after they got lost in the Tatra Mountains on Saturday. According to a rescuer from Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue (TOPR), one of them was unconscious and in deep hypothermia. The woman died, despite two-hour resuscitation efforts and a quick transfer to a hospital in Krakow.

