Woman killed by falling tree in Grigiškės amid stormy weather

„At 8.24 a.m. it was reported that a tree had fallen on a woman in Grigiškės, and medics were called in who later confirmed her death at the scene,“ Vida Šmigelskienė, spokeswoman for the department, told ELTA.

Police later said the woman, born in 1974, was walking the dog when the tree fell, Delfi news website reports.

High winds and heavy rain since Sunday evening have brought numbers of trees and their branches down, prompting firefighters across Lithuania to go remove them around 550 times, the Fire and Rescue Department said.

The tress fell not only on roads but also on cars and buildings.