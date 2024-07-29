Woman killed by falling tree in Grigiškės amid stormy weather

„At 8.24 a.m. it was reported that a tree had fallen on a woman in Grigiškės, and medics were called in who later confirmed her death at the scene,“ Vida Šmigelskienė, spokeswoman for the department, told ELTA.
Police later said the woman, born in 1974, was walking the dog when the tree fell, Delfi news website reports.
High winds and heavy rain since Sunday evening have brought numbers of trees and their branches down, prompting firefighters across Lithuania to go remove them around 550 times, the Fire and Rescue Department said.
The tress fell not only on roads but also on cars and buildings.
Most of the reports on Monday came from central and northern Lithuania, particularly from Panevėžys County.
ESO, national energy distribution operator, said that at Monday noon around 150,000 homes were left without power due to the storm. The Vilnius region appeared to be affected the most.
Rain was forecast in many districts on Monday, with heavy rain in eastern Lithuania, according to the Hydrometeorological Service. Thunderstorms are possible in some places, with gusts of north-west and west winds predicted to reach 22-27 metres per second.
Delays of an hour or more are expected for trains across the country and for public transport in Vilnius due to the storm in Lithuania on Monday, authorities said, advising people to check timetables. A few flights have been canceled or rerouted from Vilnius Airport due to the storm.