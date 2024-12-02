We need to ensure adequate funding for EU’s defence industry – Nausėda

During his conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Lithuanian leader also expressed concern over the worrying developments in Georgia. The president stressed that the European Union must not allow Georgia to follow the path of Belarus. Earlier, in a telephone call with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Nausėda said that Lithuania observes with disappointment the Georgian government’s decisions to abandon the country’s EU membership prospects. The president reaffirmed Lithuania’s strong support for the aspirations of President Zourabichvili and the Georgian people to preserve Georgia’s European path.