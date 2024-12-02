We need to ensure adequate funding for EU’s defence industry – Nausėda

Lithuanian President Nausėda once again extended his congratulations to Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as President of the European Commission for a second term, and expressed confidence that the Commission under her leadership will play a significant role in addressing the challenges the European Union is facing today.
"As the security situation in Europe remains complex, it is essential to continue to focus on adequate funding for the European defence industry. This is particularly crucial for EU countries bordering Russia and Belarus, which face the greatest threats," President Nausėda emphasised.
President Nausėda stressed that the European Union needs to do everything in its power to support Ukraine as it endures Russia’s brutal war, and to continue to expand sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its energy and financial sectors.
During his conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Lithuanian leader also expressed concern over the worrying developments in Georgia. The president stressed that the European Union must not allow Georgia to follow the path of Belarus. Earlier, in a telephone call with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Nausėda said that Lithuania observes with disappointment the Georgian government’s decisions to abandon the country’s EU membership prospects. The president reaffirmed Lithuania’s strong support for the aspirations of President Zourabichvili and the Georgian people to preserve Georgia’s European path.