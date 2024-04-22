We dodged a historic bullet – Landsbergis on US approval of Ukraine aid

Speaking to reporters, the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy welcomed the long-awaited approval of Ukraine aid by the US House of Representatives on Saturday.
“We dodged a historic bullet, but, unfortunately, many more bullets are on the way. And, therefore, we can be joyous for a day but we have to be prepared for the battle that does come tomorrow. And, therefore, there can be no calming down, no stopping of assistance and we have to continue to speak how we are going to assist Ukraine further still. That is the main task,” said Landsbergis.
Moreover, the foreign minister calls to address the events in Germany, where a couple of people were apprehended with a plan to sabotage or carry out hybrid activity in relation to training of Ukrainian soldiers. According to the minister, there seems to be coordinated action against European countries coming from Russia and this has to be addressed.
On Saturday, the United States House of Representatives approved EUR 61 billion in aid for Ukraine. The package also includes weaponry that Ukraine urgently needs to defend against Russia’s military aggression.