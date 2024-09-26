We are eager to strengthen Lithuania’s cultural ties with USA – first lady

The first lady emphasised that the Martynas Mažvydas National Library – the largest in Lithuania – is eager to build connections and collaborate with the New York Public Library.
„It would be valuable and meaningful for us to get to know each other better. In Lithuania, even within the librarian community, the contributions of Martin Radtke and Victor David Brenner to the development of the New York Public Library are not widely known. This institution holds one of the world’s most important collections of materials related to the Baltic States. I see opportunities for cooperation in several areas, including a deeper understanding of Litvak heritage,“ said Mrs Nausėdienė.
She also noted that another potential area of collaboration could involve professional development and internship programmes for Lithuanian library professionals. This could be combined with research on the history and cultural heritage of the Lithuanian diaspora, as well as the exploration of archives and historical sources.
On 9 October this year, the New York Public Library, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Lithuania in New York and the Lithuanian Cultural Institute, will host an event titled Lithuania and the New York Public Library. The event will honour Lithuanian expatriates Martin Radtke and Victor David Brenner.
October marks the 50th anniversary of the unveiling of a marble floor plaque in the entrance hall of the New York Public Library’s central lobby, honouring Martin Radtke, an immigrant from Šilutė who studied English and economics at the library. This unique commemoration pays tribute to a modest man and his extraordinary generosity – a significant donation to the library left in his will.
Victor David Brenner, born in Šiauliai, was one of the most renowned sculptors and medallists of Litvak descent in the United States during the early 20th century. Best known as the designer of the US one-cent coin, his contributions to the art of numismatics have left a lasting legacy. He also created the coat of arms of the New York Public Library.