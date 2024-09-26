We are eager to strengthen Lithuania’s cultural ties with USA – first lady

„It would be valuable and meaningful for us to get to know each other better. In Lithuania, even within the librarian community, the contributions of Martin Radtke and Victor David Brenner to the development of the New York Public Library are not widely known. This institution holds one of the world’s most important collections of materials related to the Baltic States. I see opportunities for cooperation in several areas, including a deeper understanding of Litvak heritage,“ said Mrs Nausėdienė.